Arizona State Retirement System Sells 357 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $306.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.45 and its 200 day moving average is $322.19.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

