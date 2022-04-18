Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.57 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $548.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $524.19 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

