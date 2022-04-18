IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $321.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.57.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.