Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

