Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,444 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

