Arizona State Retirement System Sells 124 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 111.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 76.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 734.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,475.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,360.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,292.89. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,513.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

