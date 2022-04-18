Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.