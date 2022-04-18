Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $263.50 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,145.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

