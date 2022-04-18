Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 41.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AES shares. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

