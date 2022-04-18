IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 83,459 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,690,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,549,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.63 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

