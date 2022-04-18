Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 316,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 198,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,662,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.65 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.