Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $113.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

