IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX opened at $190.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.15.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

