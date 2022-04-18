Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,276 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 40.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 33.46 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 50.26.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 83.94.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.