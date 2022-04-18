Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $38,143,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 67,622 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,963,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH opened at $335.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $347.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.45.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

