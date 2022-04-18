Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,355 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock opened at $145.17 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.