Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,333 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $118.99 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

