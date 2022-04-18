Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

NYSE:TDY opened at $480.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $391.28 and a twelve month high of $490.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

