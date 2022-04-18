Arizona State Retirement System Sells 48 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVR by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in NVR by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVR by 795.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,117.40.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,335.45 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,250.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,769.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,132.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

