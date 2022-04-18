Advisor Partners LLC Sells 295 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $126.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.67.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.58.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

