Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $110.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,983 shares of company stock worth $22,050,089. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.