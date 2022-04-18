Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 4,476 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,145,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,248,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

