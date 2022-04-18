Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $345.51 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.30 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.91 and a 200-day moving average of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

