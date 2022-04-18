Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 240 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 707,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 840.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 97,549 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in NetApp by 1,748.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NetApp by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

