Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 86.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

NYSE MT opened at $33.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.00. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

