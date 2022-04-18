Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,736 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 72,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DEED opened at $23.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

