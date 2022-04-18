Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 31,661 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,661 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 144,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.