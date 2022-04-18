Advisor Partners LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 332.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

NYSE ANET opened at $126.58 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

