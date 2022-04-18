Advisor Partners LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 881,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after acquiring an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,320,000 after acquiring an additional 594,379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 941,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,965,000 after acquiring an additional 381,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $196.18 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

