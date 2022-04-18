Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,115 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after acquiring an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $33.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.