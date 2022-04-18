WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of WestRock by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after acquiring an additional 896,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WestRock by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after acquiring an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $18,940,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in WestRock by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 360,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

