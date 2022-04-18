Advisor Partners LLC Has $478,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF opened at $125.43 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average is $138.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.