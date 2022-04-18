Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 570.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $136,966.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.59 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

