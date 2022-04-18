Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 7.65% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 181,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPSE opened at $43.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $48.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.