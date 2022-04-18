Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Alexander & Baldwin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4,021.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,905,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,568,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,880 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,532,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 319,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 155.10%.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

