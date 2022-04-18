Fear NFTs Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.22 or 0.07465894 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,082.46 or 1.00090378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048526 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

