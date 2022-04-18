WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,854,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 57,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC stock opened at $103.19 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $105.43. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

