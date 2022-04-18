Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $57.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.
Shares of ALLY opened at $41.22 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36.
In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
