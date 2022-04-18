Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $57.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Shares of ALLY opened at $41.22 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

