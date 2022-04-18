Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,205 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $95.45 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.16.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

