Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 383 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IQVIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 28.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $238.48 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.61 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.29.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

