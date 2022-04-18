Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.