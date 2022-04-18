Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,290 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Roblox by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion and a PE ratio of -38.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,430 shares of company stock worth $1,798,689 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.