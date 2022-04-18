Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 103,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

