Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Franklin Covey worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FC opened at $44.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $632.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FC shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

