Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Hibbett worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

HIBB opened at $45.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $595.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. Hibbett’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

