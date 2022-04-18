Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,763 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,782 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $4,757,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 165,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $40.13 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

