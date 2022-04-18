Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,419,000 after buying an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,529,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,010,000 after buying an additional 129,870 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $54,641,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,226,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALSN opened at $35.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

