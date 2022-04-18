KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

