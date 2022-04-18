Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,787 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

OXY stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

