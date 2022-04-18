3,312 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of V.F. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

